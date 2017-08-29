Renault-Nissan to Produce Electric Vehicle in China

The French and Japanese car makers are teaming up with Chinese auto maker Dongfeng to make a battery-powered automobile in the world's biggest car market, where EV sales are expected to rise.

New Uber CEO's First Job: Manage the Board

Dara Khosrowshahi, the longtime head of Expedia who has been tapped to take over at Uber, would have to work with a board riven by animosity and legal disputes that is still looking for a new chairman.

Apple, Samsung Taking Phone Prices to the Edge

The newest smartphones are taking their screens to the edge. Apple and Samsung Electronics seem to be doing the same with their prices, in what amounts to a gamble to revive growth.

At Whole Foods, Amazon Takes Rare Lead in Cutting Prices

Amazon slashed the sticker price on more than 100 items at Whole Foods, many by more than 30%, a departure from the online retailer's usual strategy of waiting to see what others charge, then matching or narrowly undercutting them.

Finish Line Cuts Projections, Adopts 'Poison Pill' Amid Disappointing Sales

Finish Line took defensive measures to prevent a possible takeover as the company lowered its annual financial targets and guided that it would earn its smallest profit since 2009 in its current fiscal year.

Freeport Gives Up Majority Stake in Indonesia's Grasberg Mine

The U.S.-based mining company said it would cut its ownership in the giant Grasberg copper and gold mine to 49%, ending a long-running dispute with Indonesia.

Refiner Stocks Rise as Harvey Disrupts Fuel Production

Shares of companies that churn crude into fuel rallied, as Tropical Storm Harvey inundated Texas with punishing rains and raised investors' concerns about tight fuel supplies.

Tips on Filing a Harvey Insurance Claim

Texas residents are starting to file insurance claims even as Tropical Storm Harvey lingers, but much of the damage could be excluded from insurance policies.

Critics of Insurer Dogged by Mysterious Strangers

Critics of AmTrust Financial Services Inc., which is being probed by regulators and pressured by investors, are being approached by purported overseas consultants who aren't always who they say they are.

Commonwealth Bank Faces Ethics Check

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Ltd. faces a broad ethics health check by regulators, as the fallout over alleged money-laundering compliance breaches expanded.

August 29, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)