Renault-Nissan to Produce Electric Vehicle in China

Continue Reading Below

The French and Japanese car makers are teaming up with Chinese auto maker Dongfeng to make a battery-powered automobile in the world's biggest car market, where EV sales are expected to rise.

New Uber CEO's First Job: Manage the Board

Dara Khosrowshahi, the longtime head of Expedia who has been tapped to take over at Uber, would have to work with a board riven by animosity and legal disputes that is still looking for a new chairman.

At Whole Foods, Amazon Takes Rare Lead in Cutting Prices

Amazon slashed the sticker price on more than 100 items at Whole Foods, many by more than 30%, a departure from the online retailer's usual strategy of waiting to see what others charge, then matching or narrowly undercutting them.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Finish Line Cuts Projections, Adopts 'Poison Pill' Amid Disappointing Sales

Finish Line took defensive measures to prevent a possible takeover as the company lowered its annual financial targets and guided that it would earn its smallest profit since 2009 in its current fiscal year.

Freeport Gives Up Majority Stake in Indonesia's Grasberg Mine

The U.S.-based mining company said it would cut its ownership in the giant Grasberg copper and gold mine to 49%, ending a long-running dispute with Indonesia.

Refiner Stocks Rise as Harvey Disrupts Fuel Production

Shares of companies that churn crude into fuel rallied, as Tropical Storm Harvey inundated Texas with punishing rains and raised investors' concerns about tight fuel supplies.

Commonwealth Bank Faces Ethics Check

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Ltd. faces a broad ethics health check by regulators, as the fallout over alleged money-laundering compliance breaches expanded.

Freight Companies Scramble to Reroute Goods in Wake of Harvey

Trucking fleets, railroads and shipping lines are working to reroute cargo and set up alternate supply lines as Tropical Storm Harvey promises to disrupt freight traffic across southeast Texas for days.

Ad Giants Are Under Pressure to Streamline Complex Structures

Disappointing results from ad holding companies like WPP have shed a light on the pressure agencies are facing to evolve their existing structures.

Best Buy and Amazon Bring Back the Traveling Salesman

The consumer electronics giants are quickly moving to hire an army of traveling salespeople and technicians who will visit customers' homes to recommend and even install products.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)