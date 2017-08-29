On Our Radar

Materials Lower After North Korea Tests Rattle Markets -- Materials Roundup

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Shares of commodities producers fell while gold futures rose in the aftermath of North Korean missile tests.

Continue Reading Below

The price of gold hit an 11-month high after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over northern Japan. Gold and industrial metals prices were also supported by a slide in the dollar to a 2 1/2-year low against a basket of currencies. The dollar's turnaround is related to moderated expectations for rate increases, and it has gained momentum recently.

Shares of mining company Freeport-McMoRan declined after it agreed to sell down its majority stake in the Indonesian Grasberg copper and gold mine. Facing demands from a government keen to reap more rewards from local resources, Freeport agreed to gradually cut its ownership stake from 90.64% to 49% and continue developing underground infrastructure at the former surface mine in the remote region of Papua in return for an extension of a mining license.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2017 16:33 ET (20:33 GMT)