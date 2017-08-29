Hong Kong July Retail Sales Rise at Fastest Pace in Nearly Two-And-a-Half Years

Hong Kong's July retail sales by value rose at its fastest pace in nearly two-and-a-half years, as local consumption demand was robust and inbound tourism continued to improve, the Census and Statistics Department said Tuesday.

Retail sales grew 4.0% last month, accelerating from June's 0.1% rise. It beat the median 1.0% forecast of five economists surveyed earlier by Dow Jones Newswires. The July rate marked the strongest annual growth since a 14.8% expansion in February 2015.

Hong Kong's retail sales by volume rose 4.6% in July from a year earlier, compared with June's 0.5% increase and the survey's median forecast of a 0.8% rise.

A government spokesperson said local consumer sentiment should remain sanguine under favorable job and income conditions. "Nonetheless, the near-term performance of retail sales would also hinge on the recovery pace of inbound tourism amid various uncertainties in the external environment," the person said.

