Energy Flat as Harvey Weighs on Oil Prices -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers were more or less flat as Tropical Storm Harvey weighed on the price of West Texas Intermediate oil.

Refineries that have been shut by the historic flooding around Houston or that lie in the path of what's now a tropical storm constitute some of the biggest consumers of the widely traded blend of oil. The largest refinery by capacity in the U.S., a facility jointly run by Royal Dutch Shell and Saudi interests, in Port Arthur, Texas, could be shut later Tuesday as it lies near the border of Louisiana. The disruption of activities in those refineries is weighing on futures markets.

August 29, 2017 16:36 ET (20:36 GMT)