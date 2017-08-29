Crude Oil Prices Remain Pressured by Hurricane Harvey

Oil prices were down in London midmorning trading, as the market tried to assess the impact of Tropical Storm Harvey on crude supply and demand.

West Texas Intermediate futures were trading down 0.1%, at $46.53 a barrel, on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the global benchmark, was down by 0.7%, at $51.08 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange.

The flooding caused by Tropical Storm Harvey sent U.S. crude down 2.7% on Monday, as investors worried that disruptions to refineries would weigh on demand for crude oil.

Michael Tran, a commodity strategist at RBC Capital, said Harvey's impact is bearish for crude from a demand perspective, given that roughly 2 million barrels a day of refining capacity remains shut.

As a result of fears of gasoline shortages because of the refinery disruptions, gasoline futures for September delivery jumped Monday in the biggest one-day dollar gain in more than three months, closing up 2.7%.

Details surrounding the status of individual refineries should dictate prices going forward, Mr. Tran said.

The crude spread between WTI and Brent reached a two-year high of $5 a barrel.

"On the surface, one may assume the impact from Hurricane Harvey would be bullish for oil prices...[but] refinery run rates will slow, which should see crude oil inventories growing in the short term," analysts at ING Bank wrote in a note Tuesday.

"All told, we see a push and pull between lower production boosting WTI and lower run rates/exports pressuring WTI," the analysts noted.

U.S. crude initially retraced some of its losses from the day prior on the back of a weak dollar.

The U.S. dollar on Tuesday continued to weaken after a North Korea ballistic missile launch over Japan sent the Japanese yen higher. The euro hit its highest level against the dollar since January 2015, at $1.2038.

Oil prices "reversed some of the losses because the dollar is being dumped," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. "This is dollar weakness we haven't seen for quite a while," he added.

Oil prices and the value of the dollar tend to have an inverse relationship.

Among refined products Tuesday, Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--was up nearly 2%, at $1.57 a gallon. ICE gas oil changed hands at $480.75 a metric ton, down 0.9% from the previous settlement.

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com and Biman Mukherji at biman.mukherji@wsj.com

