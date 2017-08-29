On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, August 29 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 800,638 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Sep-17 13,355 13,365 13,055 13,215 13,285 -70 14,030 44,600

Oct-17 13,445 13,500 13,255 13,370 13,465 -95 52 226

Nov-17 13,600 13,630 13,320 13,480 13,555 -75 10,700 36,720

Jan-18 16,645 16,725 16,205 16,475 16,600 -125 731,904 376,098

Mar-18 16,810 16,810 16,460 16,620 16,725 -105 94 224

Apr-18 16,645 16,645 16,645 16,645 16,900 -255 2 62

May-18 17,000 17,100 16,630 16,865 16,960 -95 43,760 51,708

Jun-18 17,030 17,030 16,810 16,920 17,165 -245 94 132

Jul-18 16,990 16,990 16,990 16,990 17,030 -40 2 28

Aug-18 - - - 17,160 17,160 0 0 6

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

