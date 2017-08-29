China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, August 29 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 800,638 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Sep-17 13,355 13,365 13,055 13,215 13,285 -70 14,030 44,600
Oct-17 13,445 13,500 13,255 13,370 13,465 -95 52 226
Nov-17 13,600 13,630 13,320 13,480 13,555 -75 10,700 36,720
Jan-18 16,645 16,725 16,205 16,475 16,600 -125 731,904 376,098
Mar-18 16,810 16,810 16,460 16,620 16,725 -105 94 224
Apr-18 16,645 16,645 16,645 16,645 16,900 -255 2 62
May-18 17,000 17,100 16,630 16,865 16,960 -95 43,760 51,708
Jun-18 17,030 17,030 16,810 16,920 17,165 -245 94 132
Jul-18 16,990 16,990 16,990 16,990 17,030 -40 2 28
Aug-18 - - - 17,160 17,160 0 0 6
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 29, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)