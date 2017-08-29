China Communications Construction Reports Rise in Profit, Revenue

China Communications Construction Co. (1800.HK) on Tuesday said its net profit rose 8.4% in the first half from a year earlier, helped by a rise in new contracts.

The Chinese rail builder and engineering company said in a stock-exchange filing that its net profit in the six months ended June 30 was 7.87 billion yuan ($1.19 billion), compared with CNY7.26 billion a year earlier.

First-half revenue rose 3.8% to CNY189.28 billion.

The value of new contracts for period rose 52% to CNY431.24 billion from a year ago.

August 29, 2017 11:51 ET (15:51 GMT)