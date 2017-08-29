ADR Shares End Mostly Lower; Gold Miners Trade Actively

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower on Tuesday.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts declined 0.12% to 144.33, the Asian index eased 0.09% to 167.44, the emerging-markets index edged down 0.03% to 314.35 and the European index fell 0.19% to 134.17.

Meanwhile, the Latin American index rose 0.26% to 248.03.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (AU) and Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD) were among those with ADRs that traded actively.

Gold prices touched their highest price in 11 months Tuesday, as North Korea's latest missile launch pushed investors toward haven assets. The precious metal closed above $1,300 for the first time this year on Monday. A weaker dollar also continued to support gold prices for much of Tuesday's session, as the dollar-denominated metal becomes cheaper to foreign buyers when the U.S. currency falls. ADRs in miner BHP Billiton PLC (BBL) rose 0.4% to $37.64 while ADRs in AngloGold Ashanti and Randgold Resources rose 3.9% and about 2%, respectively.

China Southern Airlines Co.'s (ZNH, 1055.HK) revenue rose 12% in the first half of the year, although the Guangzhou-based carrier said Tuesday its first-half net profit fell by the same margin to 2.77 billion yuan ($418.5 million). ADRs in China Southern Airlines rose 0.5% to $37.99.

ADRs in Fang Holdings Ltd. fell 3% to $3.51 as the Chinese real-estate portal said its revenue plunged following the company's pivot toward being a franchise business. Revenue fell 62% to $110.1 million, however, the company trimmed its net loss in the second quarter to $2.1 million from $40.6 million in the year-ago period.

