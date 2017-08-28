On Our Radar

Tech Up On Apple, Amazon Optimism -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose as traders bet Apple's latest iPhone and Amazon.com's latest acquisition will be hits.

Apple shares neared an all-time high after the Silicon Valley giant scheduled a product launch, likely for the iPhone 8, for Sept. 12.

On the day Amazon.com closed its purchase of Whole Foods Market, the online mega-store cut grocery prices and offered promotional deals on "Echo" home-assistant devices in many locations of the organic-food chain.

Uber Technologies named Expedia Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi as its new chief executive, capping a tumultuous nine-week search after Travis Kalanick resigned in late June.

August 28, 2017 17:03 ET (21:03 GMT)