Gasoline Up as Harvey Hits Refiners

Continue Reading Below

Gasoline prices surged on concerns over a shortage in supply after Tropical Storm Harvey knocked out refining operations and traders tried to assess damage in the Houston area.

Saudis, Russia Push to Extend Their Oil Output Cuts

Saudi Arabia and Russia are pushing to extend their deal to limit crude oil production for another three months, which would leave the output deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers in place through the end of June, people familiar with the matter said.

U.S. Stocks Edge Lower

The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched lower Monday, weighed down by declines in shares of energy and insurance companies.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Hurricane Harvey Will Cost Tens of Billions of Dollars

Hurricane Harvey will take a financial toll on the nation's economy, but how much of one depends on the extent of flooding in the coming days.

Harvey Takes a Toll on Property-Insurance Stocks

Shares of property insurance companies are falling Monday, the first trading session after Hurricane Harvey came ashore in Texas.

Regulators, Auto Lenders Dig Into Customer-Refunds Process

Regulators are reviewing some auto-lending procedures, including those related to borrower refunds, at several banks and other financing businesses in the wake of problems at Wells Fargo, according to people familiar with the matter.

In a Blast From a Financial Crisis Past, CDOs Are Back

After years on the decline, the market for synthetic collateralized debt obligations is on the rise again.

Brexit Talks Resume in Brussels

British and European Union negotiators resumed Brexit talks Monday but officials played down the prospect of breakthroughs on a handful of nettlesome issues related to the U.K.'s departure from the bloc.

Mexico Registers $1.52 Billion Trade Deficit in July

Mexico recorded a $1.52 billion trade deficit in July, a shift from the surplus seen the previous month, as growth in exports outpaced the increase in imports.

Qatar Is Downgraded by Fitch as Blockade Takes a Toll

Confidence in Qatar's creditworthiness took another hit as Fitch downgraded its debt, citing concerns the economic blockade imposed by Arab neighbors was unlikely to be lifted soon.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 28, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)