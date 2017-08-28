Uber Selects Expedia's Khosrowshahi as New CEO

Uber Technologies has voted to appoint Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi as its new CEO.

Gilead to Buy Kite Pharma for Roughly $11 Billion

Gilead Sciences has agreed to pay about $11 billion for Kite Pharma and its promising new technology for harnessing the body's immune system to fight cancer.

Estée Lauder Tells Workers It Isn't For Sale

Estée Lauder over the weekend shot down rumors that it is considering a sale.

Samsung's Message to Employees: Keep Calm and Carry On

Samsung Electronics' chief executive urged his employees to stay focused on their work following the conviction of Samsung's de facto leader, and punctuated that business-as-usual appeal with a fresh $2.3 billion investment in semiconductors.

Wanda Dismisses Reports Chairman Is Barred From Leaving China

Hong Kong-listed shares and bonds of billionaire Wang Jianlin's Dalian Wanda plunged for the second time in two months, following what the company called rumors about its leader being barred from leaving China.

Meet Uber's Choice for CEO: Dara Khosrowshahi

Dara Khosrowshahi honed his skills as a deal maker working for media mogul Barry Diller.

CBS to Buy Australian Broadcaster Ten Network

CBS plans to acquire Australian broadcaster Ten Network, beating out an attempt from Australian media moguls Bruce Gordon and Lachlan Murdoch to buy the company after it went into receivership.

Grocers' Problem: Amazon Doesn't Need to Make Money on Food

Amazon.com will bring lower prices to its new Whole Foods division on Monday. It also will bring a new rule book, further pressuring an already struggling supermarket sector.

Energy Firms Brace for Harvey Fallout

Energy markets could be in for a bumpy ride when they open Monday as investors try to gauge the impact of the storm, which knocked almost 15% of U.S. refinery capacity out of commission.

'Hitman's Bodyguard' Leads Dismal Box Office

Hollywood effectively took the weekend off, resulting in one of the most dismal box-office results in 16 years. This August is down a whopping 35% from last year, according to comScore.

