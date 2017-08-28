Industrials Down After Weak Texas Data, Storm -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies ticked down after a weak regional report and fears of a production slowdown caused by flooding in Texas.

Manufacturing activity across Texas grew in August, but at a slower pace than July, according to a report Monday. The pace is likely to slow in August as one of the most heavily industrialized regions of the state--the Southeast, around Houston, faces a historic flood that could paralyze the economy there for weeks. A substantial portion of the nation's production capacity for the chemical ethylene was in the path of the storm.

August 28, 2017 17:02 ET (21:02 GMT)