Agile Group First-Half Net Profit Soars

Agile Group Holdings Ltd. (3383.HK) said Monday that its first-half net profit more than tripled from a year earlier, thanks to effective cost control.

The Hong Kong-listed developer said net profit for the six months ended June rose to 1.86 billion yuan (US$280 million) from CNY603.6 million a year earlier. First-half revenue fell slightly to CNY22.31 billion from CNY22.56 billion a year earlier.

The company proposed an interim dividend of 22 Hong Kong cents (2.81 U.S. cents) a share.

August 28, 2017 00:52 ET (04:52 GMT)