China Pacific Insurance: 1st Half Net Profit Rises 6%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. reported an increase of 6% in first-half net profit from a year ago.

The Chinese insurer said Sunday that first-half net profit was 6.51 billion yuan ($979 million), up from CNY6.14 billion a year earlier.

The company said its gross written premiums in the six months ended June 30 rose 24.5% to CNY163.79 billion from a year ago.

Its operating revenue in the period rose 22.7% to CNY177.56 billion from a year ago.

August 27, 2017 10:49 ET (14:49 GMT)