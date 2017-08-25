Merck Gets EU Approval for Multiple Sclerosis Drug Mavenclad

Merck KGaA (MRK.XE) said Friday the European Commission has approved its drug Mavenclad for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

The German pharmaceuticals company said it expects the drug to become available in Germany and the U.K. as early as September, and that it plans to file for additional regulatory approval in other countries, including the U.S.

Mavenclad 10mg is used to treat highly active relapsing multiple sclerosis. Europe's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use had recommended the approval of the treatment in June, the company said.

More than 700,000 people are affected by the neurological desease in Europe and there is no cure available, the company said.

The stock was trading at EUR92.61, up 2.2%.

August 25, 2017 04:51 ET (08:51 GMT)