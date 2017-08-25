Materials Up Amid Chinese Demand -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers rose alongside the prices of key materials. Shares of steelmakers rose after a Chinese government regulator urged faster consolidation among local steel smelters, a move designed to take excess supply out of the system. Chinese steel production hit a record in July amid infrastructure- and home-building growth, and that has driven up the price of metallurgical coal, said analyst Mike Dudas of research firm Vertical Research Partners, as reported earlier.
August 25, 2017 16:23 ET (20:23 GMT)