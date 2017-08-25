Consumer Cos Up on Rate Views -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose amid optimism about the outlook for interest rates, a key underpinning for consumer spending. Ulta Beauty shares fell despite the beauty company raising its full-year guidance on comparable-store sales growth. General Motors took a tech-heavy approach to repairing battery failures in a portion of its new Chevrolet Bolt electric cars, using the Onstar tracking system to remotely identify the problem and notify only owners who are potentially affected.
