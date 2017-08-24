What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 24, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

WPP shares were off 11% after the world's largest advertising company reported a surprisingly steep slowdown in ad buying from consumer-goods companies.

A group of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs plans to launch an investment vehicle that will offer a richly valued technology startup an alternative route to public ownership.

Prosecutors recovered lost ground in their fight against insider trading as a court upheld the 2014 conviction of a former SAC portfolio manager.

Cargill has invested in a startup that is developing technology to grow meat from self-reproducing animal cells.

Venezuelan bond prices tumbled as traders grappled with the prospect that U.S. sanctions could restrict trading in the nation's securities.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Dow fell 87.80 points to 21812.09 on disappointing earnings after its largest one-day advance since April.

Uber doubled its gross bookings, but is still reporting heavy losses.

Hewlett Packard's Whitman repeated she won't be the next CEO of Uber.

New-home sales fell 9.4% in July, providing fresh evidence that a shortage of housing inventory is affecting the market.

Whole Foods shareholders approved Amazon's takeover of the grocer, moving the deal one step closer to completion.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)