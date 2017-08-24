Utilities Down Ahead Of Yellen's Speech -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators ticked down as traders awaited the speeches from central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyo.

Continue Reading Below

Utilities are particularly sensitive to shifts in the outlook for interest rates. It's unclear whether the outlook has changed for utilities with coal and nuclear power plants after the Energy Department's grid review.

A FirstEnergy spokeswoman said: "While the study's findings are clearly a positive development for our coal and nuclear plants, it is too soon to tell the extent to which the federal government's actions will assist FirstEnergy's facilities," as reported earlier.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2017 16:44 ET (20:44 GMT)