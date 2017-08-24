Janet Yellen's Future at the Fed Unresolved Heading Into Jackson Hole

The prospect of a second term for Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen won't be on the agenda at the central bank's retreat, but the question of whether she could be asked to stay on-and whether she would accept-will be hanging over the confab.

Trump Faults GOP Leadership Over Debt Ceiling 'Mess'

President Donald Trump blamed the congressional Republican leadership for what he called the "mess" awaiting lawmakers this fall as they seek to raise the government's borrowing limit, the president's latest criticism of members of his own party.

Stocks Slide, Dragged Lower by Consumer Staples

U.S. stocks drifted lower, as disappointing earnings and Amazon's plan to slash prices at Whole Foods Market dragged down shares of consumer-staples companies. The Dow industrials slipped 0.1%.

Two Bankers Indicted In Libor-Manipulation Case

The U.S. Justice Department alleges Danielle Sindzingre and Muriel Bescond instructed their subordinates at Société Générale to submit inaccurately low figures that were then used to calculate Libor, or the London interbank offered rate.

Home Sales Decline in July to Slowest Pace This Year

Sales of previously owned homes fell in July to their weakest level this year, as a shortage of homes for sale weighs more heavily on the market.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Slightly Last Week

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remains low, suggesting employers are reluctant to cut staff in a tight labor market.

Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index Rises in August

Manufacturing activity across the Plains states expanded at a faster rate in August as expectations for future activity remained positive, according to a Thursday report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

Investors Are Wagering on a Debt-Ceiling Disaster

There are plenty of serious political threats to the U.S. economy, yet markets have treated many with skepticism. The only threat being treated seriously is the U.S. debt ceiling, and that's almost certainly overdone.

Brexit Raises Supply Fears for U.K. Economy

The plan to leave the European Union has decreased workers available to British businesses and stalled investment plans, and is seen as holding back economic growth.

OPEC Keeps Options Open, Including Extending Cuts

The oil cartel OPEC said all options remained open at its next meeting in November, including extending its effort to reduce the global petroleum glut by withholding supplies-a move that one member, Angola, now says it prefers.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)