Sears Posts an 11.5% Decline in Sales

Sears Holdings' brick-and-mortar stores continued to lose ground in a tough retail environment, with same-store sales down by double-digits and overall revenue sinking 23% in the latest quarter. The struggling retailer reported a narrower loss amid cost-cutting efforts.

Wells Fargo, U.S. Bancorp Turn to Blend to Speed Up Mortgage Applications

Wells Fargo and U.S. Bancorp have signed deals with Silicon Valley startup Blend Labs to help them move more of their loan applications online.

Seadrill, a Big Offshore Oil Player, to Seek Bankruptcy Protection

Offshore-drilling services major Seadrill said Thursday it will likely file for bankruptcy protection in under three weeks as part of a plan to restructure around $10 billion in debt.

Samsung Heir Faces Judgment Day in Corruption Trial

A South Korean court will rule Friday on whether to convict Lee Jae-yong, the de facto head of Samsung, following his trial in a corruption case that has gripped the country.

It's Listed and It's Surging: Switzerland's Central Bank

The Swiss franc may be slightly out of favor in markets, but investors are loving the bank that prints it: the Swiss National Bank.

CIBC Earnings Beat Expectations After PrivateBancorp Purchase

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beat revenue and earnings estimates in its latest quarter as it completed its $5 billion acquisition of PrivateBancorp Inc.

Signet Jewelers Gets Sales Lift on Mother's Day Spending

Signet Jewelers, which has grappled with a recent departure of a chief executive as well as allegations of gender discrimination, got some help from Mom in its latest quarter.

Toyota Finds New Customers: People Who Don't Like Toyotas

Toyota's new C-HR compact crossover is off to a hot sales start, a remarkable run for a car Toyota said it built for people who dislike Toyotas.

Brazilian Steelmaker Gerdau Names New CEO

Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau on Thursday said it appointed a new chief executive and announced that the company's founding family will no longer hold executive positions in the group.

Investors Are Betting on Smart Speakers' 'Smartphone Moment'

For years, tech stocks in Asia have risen and fallen by the release cycles of Apple's iPhone. Now, a new type of product is creating a similar buzz among investors who see a 'smartphone moment' in smart speakers.

August 24, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)