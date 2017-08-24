Hilton Food Secures Fresh Food Supply Contract From Tesco

Meat packaging company Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG.LN) said Thursday that it has secured a five-year contract from a unit of U.K.'s supermarket chain Tesco PLC (TSCO.LN) for supplying fresh food items such as sandwiches, pizza, ready meals and soups.

The company also said the it has secured a separate five-year agreement to continue supplying pre-packed meat to Tesco's Central European stores.

Under the fresh food supply agreement with Tesco Central Europe, Hilton will invest around 6 million Euros ($7.07 million) to build a new factory in Poland. Production from the factory is anticipated to commence in the first half of 2019.

The fresh food supply agreement is part of Hilton's strategy of providing key retail customers with a diversified food offer.

