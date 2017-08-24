Cnooc Swings to Net Profit of CNY16.25 Billion in 1st Half

Cnooc Ltd. (0883.HK) swung to a net profit of 16.25 billion yuan (US$2.44 billion) in the first half from a net loss of CNY7.74 billion a year ago, partly on higher revenue from sales of oil and gas.

The major Chinese offshore oil producer said Thursday revenue rose 38% to CNY92.36 billion from CNY66.83 billion.

The company said combined oil-and-gas output in the six months ended June 30 was 237.9 million barrels of oil equivalent, down 1.5% from a year earlier. Oil-and-gas sales rose 36% to CNY74.94 billion, it said.

It declared an interim dividend of 0.20 Hong Kong dollars a share.

In the second half of the year, Cnooc said it expects global oil prices to hover at "a low level" for an extended period.

