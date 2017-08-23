Oil Futures Fall On US Gasoline Inventory Concerns

Oil futures reverse overnight gains in Asia on Wednesday, after industry group API said that U.S. gasoline inventories increased last week.

--On the New York Mercantile Exchange, light sweet crude futures for delivery in October was recently down 0.3% at $47.83 a barrel in the Globex electronic session. October Brent crude on London's ICE Futures also rose 0.3% to $51.72.

--With the driving season coming to an end in the U.S., the gap between supply and demand will likely widen, said Li Li, research director at ICIS China.

August 23, 2017 00:05 ET (04:05 GMT)