Whole Foods Shareholders Approve Amazon Merger

Shareholders of Whole Foods approved the natural grocer's takeover by Amazon, a key step for the e-commerce giant to seal its biggest play yet in the $700 billion food retail market.

WPP Sounds a Warning Signal on Consumer-Ad Spending; Shares Sink

WPP shares were off 10% after the world's largest advertising company reported a steeper-than-expected slowdown in ad buying by consumer-goods companies, especially in North America.

Cargill Invests in Startup That Grows 'Clean Meat' From Cells

Cargill, one of the world's largest producers of beef and poultry, has taken a stake in a startup developing technology to grow meat from self-reproducing animal cells.

Mitsui Sumitomo to Buy Singapore's First Capital From Fairfax

Japanese insurer Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. has struck a deal to buy Singapore-based property and casualty insurer First Capital from Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. for $1.6 billion.

American Express Admits to Offering Worse Credit-Card Terms in U.S. Territories

American Express acknowledged that it offered worse terms to credit-card customers in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories than those extended to customers in the 50 states, and has paid $95 million to settle the matter.

Court Upholds Martoma Insider-Trading Conviction

A federal appeals court upheld the 2014 insider-trading conviction of former SAC Capital Advisors portfolio manager Mathew Martoma, in a broad ruling that could ease the government's ability to prosecute corporate insiders that divulge confidential information.

Rosneft Prevails in Lawsuit Against Sistema

A regional arbitration court in Russia ruled in favor of Russian oil giant PAO Rosneft, in a case seen as a test of the country's investment climate.

Wal-Mart and Google Team Up to Challenge Amazon

Google and Wal-Mart Stores are joining forces in a partnership that includes enabling voice-ordered purchases from the retail giant on Google's virtual assistant, challenging rival Amazon.com's grip on the next wave of e-commerce.

Westinghouse Seeks to Award Bonuses to 'Vital' Employees

Westinghouse Electric is seeking authorization to end a deferred-compensation plan and pay up to $13.8 million in retention bonuses to employees that the company says possess specialized skills.

Saudi Aramco IPO Sparks Rush to Privatize in Middle East

Saudi Arabia's move to list its state-run oil giant, combined with years of lower oil prices, has inspired neighboring oil-producing countries to tap public markets as a new source of revenue.

