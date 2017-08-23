WPP Sounds a Warning Signal on Consumer-Ad Spending; Shares Sink

Continue Reading Below

WPP shares were off 10% after the world's largest advertising company reported a steeper-than-expected slowdown in ad buying by consumer-goods companies, especially in North America.

Wal-Mart and Google Partner to Challenge Amazon

Google and Wal-Mart Stores are joining forces in a partnership that includes enabling voice-ordered purchases from the retail giant on Google's virtual assistant, challenging rival Amazon.com's grip on the next wave of e-commerce.

Whole Foods Shareholders Approve Amazon Merger

Shareholders of Whole Foods approved the natural grocer's takeover by Amazon, a key step for the e-commerce giant to seal its biggest play yet in the $700 billion food retail market.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Destination Maternity Hires Adviser Amid Retail Turmoil

Women's apparel retailer Destination Maternity has hired a consulting and advisory firm to assess its options in the troubled retail environment, according to people familiar with the matter.

Cargill Invests in Startup That Grows Meat Tissue

Cargill, one of the world's largest producers of beef and poultry, has taken a stake in a startup developing technology to grow meat from self-reproducing animal cells.

Saudi Aramco IPO Sparks Rush to Privatize in Middle East

Saudi Arabia's move to list its state-run oil giant, combined with years of lower oil prices, has inspired neighboring oil-producing countries to tap public markets as a new source of revenue.

Royal Bank of Canada Revenue Slips

Royal Bank of Canada's quarterly profit topped expectations amid growth in its wealth-management business, even as unfavorable market conditions caused revenue to slide. The bank raised its dividend by 5%.

BHP to Replace Two Directors in Board Shuffle

BHP Billiton said it plans to replace two directors amid its monthslong tussle with activist investor Elliott Management, following the miner's decision earlier this week to exit its American shale oil and gas business.

HP Earnings: What to Watch

HP has increased PC prices globally. It isn't clear if those price increases will impact demand and profit margin in the fiscal third quarter.

Toronto-Based Wealthsimple Launches Shariah-Compliant Portfolio

Wealthsimple Financial is launching a new shariah-compliant portfolio targeting U.S. and Canadian investors in a move to expand its product offerings in an increasingly crowded robo-adviser market.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)