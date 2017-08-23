China Telecom First-Half Net Profit Up 7.4% to CNY12.54 Billion

China Telecom Corp. (0728.HK) reported a 7.4% rise in net profit for the first half of the year on strong demand for high-speed mobile services despite intensifying competition in the world's biggest telecommunication market.

The Chinese mobile and fixed-line operator said Wednesday that its first-half net profit was 12.54 billion yuan ($1.88 billion), compared with a net profit of CNY11.67 billion a year ago. Operating revenue rose 4.1% to CNY184.12 billion from CNY176.83 billion last year.

It said it won't pay an interim dividend this year to ensure adequate funding flexibility.

August 23, 2017 01:03 ET (05:03 GMT)