China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, August 23 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 899,656 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Sep-17 13,255 13,300 13,045 13,160 13,215 -55 17,208 65,766
Oct-17 13,405 13,405 13,165 13,280 13,380 -100 40 246
Nov-17 13,535 13,545 13,300 13,405 13,475 -70 10,968 35,338
Jan-18 16,710 16,735 16,265 16,485 16,585 -100 832,532 370,900
Mar-18 16,680 16,700 16,480 16,600 16,730 -130 70 158
Apr-18 16,730 16,730 16,700 16,715 16,910 -195 4 64
May-18 16,995 17,050 16,645 16,830 16,895 -65 38,824 49,866
Jun-18 16,885 16,890 16,885 16,885 16,950 -65 4 74
Jul-18 - - - 17,030 17,030 0 0 28
Aug-18 17,155 17,155 17,090 17,130 16,960 170 6 6
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
August 23, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)