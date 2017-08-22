WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Aug 22

DIVERS DISCOVER REMAINS OF SAILORS IN U.S. SHIP

Continue Reading Below

At least one body and other unidentified remains were found, as the search for 10 missing sailors from the USS John S. McCain extended into a second night.

TRUMP'S SHIFT BOOSTS AFGHANS, RISKS PUSHING PAKISTAN TOWARD CHINA

The Trump administration's tougher approach to Pakistan bolstered Afghan officials fighting the Taliban, but officials and analysts in Islamabad warned that Washington's new stance encourages it to deepen ties with China and risks fueling the 16-year war in Afghanistan.

NORTH KOREA THREATENS 'ABSOLUTE FORCE' AS U.S., SOUTH HOLD MILITARY DRILLS

North Korea threatened to turn the U.S. into "huge heaps of ashes" and warned that military exercises involving American and South Korean forces this week had worsened the standoff, which could only be resolved by "absolute force."

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

INDIAN COURT SAYS MUSLIM PRACTICE OF INSTANT DIVORCE UNCONSTITUTIONAL

India's Supreme Court declared unconstitutional a practice that allowed Muslim men to instantly divorce their wives, in a decision applauded by gender-equality advocates.

CATALONIA SHOWCASES AUTONOMY IN TERROR ATTACK PROBE

The Barcelona attacks have highlighted tensions between Spain's government in Madrid and the region of Catalonia weeks before the region is slated to hold an independence referendum that Madrid considers illegal.

CORRUPTION CASES CAST A PALL OVER ANGOLA'S COMING VOTE

Angolans go to the polls on Wednesday to pick their first new president in decades, but money-laundering and bribery cases in Portugal are raising questions about the ability of Africa's No. 2 oil producer to tackle corruption and right its economy.

CAN THE U.S. SCRAP ITS TRADE DEAL WITH SOUTH KOREA?

The U.S. and South Korea wrapped up fruitless talks over a trade agreement that protectionist Washington blames for an imbalance requiring the pact's amendment or termination.

MACRON'S WANING SUPPORT SHAKES BID TO OVERHAUL FRENCH ECONOMY

As the young French president sets out to shake up France's rigid labor market, he is losing the public support he may need to weather protests by the country's powerful unions.

(For continuously updated news from the Wall Street Journal, see WSJ.com at http://wsj.com.)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)