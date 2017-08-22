What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 22, 2017).

Trump said he would expand the U.S. role in Afghanistan while taking a new approach that is tougher on neighboring Pakistan and doesn't telegraph American military strategy.

The U.S. Navy announced a pause in its global operations and has begun a broad investigation after the latest collision between a warship and a merchant vessel.

Spanish authorities said police shot and killed the man suspected of being the driver in last week's terror attack in Barcelona.

U.S. federal prosecutors are preparing new actions against Chinese firms officials say are critical financial conduits for North Korea.

Putin appointed a hard-line diplomat as Moscow's new ambassador to the U.S., signaling a more confrontational stance.

Senate leader McConnell said that there was "zero chance" that the U.S. would fail to raise the federal debt ceiling.

Trump's impulse to punch back at Republicans who challenge him is dividing the party in Arizona and threatening the 2018 re-election of Sen. Flake.

A Johnson & Johnson company opposes plans by Florida authorities to use one if its drugs in a coming execution.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Hong Kong to protest the jailing of three prominent activists.

