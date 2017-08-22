Tech Up as Market Leaders Re-Emerge -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose, and the sector was the top gainer in the Standard & Poor's 500, as fears about the demise of the bull market receded. Big tech cmopanies such as Facebook, Amazon.com, Netflix and Google have formed the tip of the spear for the last couple of years, leading the market's surge and, more recently, leading retreats. Facebook is losing some teenage users to its own Instagram service and to rival SnapChat, according to research firm eMarketer, as reported earlier.
