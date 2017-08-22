All Regional Fed Banks Wanted to Keep Discount Rate at 1.75% in July

All of the Federal Reserve's 12 regional reserve banks wanted to maintain the interest rate on discount-window loans ahead of the central bank's July policy meeting, according to minutes released Tuesday.

Banks' Quarterly Earnings Up 10.7%

U.S. banks' earnings rose 10.7% to $48.3 billion in the second quarter from a year earlier, indicating the sector is continuing its postcrisis recovery, a bank regulator said Tuesday.

Think Interest Rates Are Going Up? Banks Don't

After years of waiting for interest rates to rise, some banks have started to lend as if they never will, loading up on a record amount of loans and securities that carry low rates for years.

Tech Giants Lead Market Rally After Shedding $146 Billion

Tech companies are leading the market higher on Tuesday as stocks bounce back from a recent selloff.

Companies Promote Corporate-Tax Overhaul

Large companies, looking for every angle to prod Congress into making the corporate-tax changes they have been seeking for years, are turning to some in-house muscle: employees and customers.

U.S. Port Volumes Rose in July

U.S. retailers and manufacturers are stocking-up their inventories with newfound confidence heading into this year's peak shipping season, when imports typically tick up ahead of the end-of-year holidays.

Stocks Bounce After Extended Selloff, Led by Tech Sector

Technology companies led a broad upswing in U.S. stocks, as investors scooped up shares following recent declines. The S&P 500 added 1%.

Oil Gains Ahead of Inventory Report

Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, driven by supply disruptions in Libya and expectations for a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Miners Are Flush With Cash Again

Fueled by a sharp rise in commodities prices, companies like BHP Billiton, Glencore and Rio Tinto are flush with cash again, boosting dividends, cutting debt and shelling out cash for expansions.

Why the Chinese Yuan's Hot Streak Will Cool Off

China's currency has been on a tear lately after more than a year of weakening. But there are a number of reasons why this run won't last.

