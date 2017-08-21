What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 21, 2017).

Opening-round talks to remake the North American Free Trade Agreement revealed early fissures dividing the U.S. from Mexico and Canada.

Assets under management at Gundlach's DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund have dropped 13% from their peak last September.

Sempra reached a deal to buy Oncor for $9.45 billion, swooping in to snatch the power-transmission company away from Berkshire.

Investors are running out of reasons to keep buying U.S. stocks, exposing a growing number of warning signs in the market.

More small and midsize oil firms in the U.S. are forgoing shale drilling projects, opting for old-school wells instead.

The debate intensified over whether the growing number of tech firms that blocked white supremacists and a neo-Nazi website on the internet have gone too far.

Google is working on new tools to help news organizations sell subscriptions, a move that could improve its relationship with publishers.

B&G Foods has struck a deal to buy SnackWell's cookies and Back to Nature granola bars, adding to its stable of older brands.

