Shire Finance Head Jeff Poulton to Step Down

Shire PLC (SHP.LN) on Monday said Chief Financial Officer Jeff Poulton has decided to leave the company at the end of the year to join a startup in the U.S.

Mr. Poulton is to join Boston-based agricultural technology company Indigo Ag Inc. as its new CFO, Shire said. The pharmaceutical company added that it will initiate a formal search for a replacement.

At 1309 GMT London-listed shares of Shire were down 2.70% at 3,666 pence.

August 21, 2017 09:39 ET (13:39 GMT)