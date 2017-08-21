Shire Finance Head Jeff Poulton to Step Down

LONDON – Shire PLC (SHP.LN) on Monday said Chief Financial Officer Jeff Poulton has decided to leave the company at the end of the year to join a startup in the U.S.
Mr. Poulton is to join Boston-based agricultural technology company Indigo Ag Inc. as its new CFO, Shire said. The pharmaceutical company added that it will initiate a formal search for a replacement.
At 1309 GMT London-listed shares of Shire were down 2.70% at 3,666 pence.
