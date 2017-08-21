Sasol Full-Year Net Profit Up 54% at ZAR20.37 Billion

South African petrochemical and energy major Sasol Ltd. (SOL.JO) reported a big jump in profit for the 12 months ended June, as the company continued to reduce costs and conserve cash amid a volatile macroeconomic environment at home and abroad.

Sasol on Monday posted a profit of 20.37 billion South African rand ($1.55 billion) for its 2017 fiscal year, up 54% from the previous year and in line with expectations as the company continued to cut costs in response to the lower crude-price environment. Last year, earnings were hurt by a ZAR9.9 billion partial impairment of the company's Canadian shale-gas assets.

Headline earnings per share, the preferred profit measure that strips out certain exceptional and one-off items, fell 15% to ZAR35.15 a share.

Sasol's revenue was down 0.3% at ZAR172.4 billion in the latest period from a year ago. The company declared a dividend of ZAR7.80 a share, down 14% from the previous year.

