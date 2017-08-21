China Resources Beer 1st Half Net Profit Rises 93%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (0291.HK) Monday reported a 93% surge of its first-half net profit, thanks to increased beer sales volume and a higher profit contribution from China Resources Snow Breweries Ltd.

The Chinese beverage firm said its net profit for the six months ended June 30 rose to 1.17 billion yuan (US$175 million) from CNY605 million a year earlier, while revenue rose 3.7% to CNY15.77 billion.

The company declared an interim dividend of CNY0.07 a share.

August 21, 2017 00:40 ET (04:40 GMT)