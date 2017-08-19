What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 19, 2017).

Trump ousted chief strategist Bannon, as White House Chief of Staff Kelly sought to bring order to an administration riven by infighting and power struggles.

Bannon rejoined Breitbart News after his departure from the White House.

Authorities unearthed evidence that a broad network spanning four towns and involving a dozen suspects carried out the terror attacks in Spain.

Trump's trade chief formally launched an investigation into Chinese efforts to secure technology and Beijing's treatment of intellectual property.

The president, in a series of tweets, said U.S. courts should clear the way for his administration to implement its border-security efforts.

Venezuela's new constituent assembly, an entity loyal to Maduro, took legislative powers from the opposition-controlled congress.

Police in Turku, Finland, shot and detained a man who they allege stabbed at least eight people in the city's center, killing two.

