Power-Generation Company Calpine Agrees to Be Sold to Consortium

Private-equity firm Energy Capital Partners and a group of co-investors has agreed to buy power-generation company Calpine for $5.6 billion.

Third Bidder Emerges for Energy Future's Oncor

A new bidder has emerged with a $9.3 billion offer for power-transmission company Oncor that could wrest it from a deal with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Farm Slump Slows Deere's U.S. Sales

Equipment maker Deere continues to face headwinds from the troubled U.S. farm economy.

Two Tenet Board Members Resign, Setting Up Potential Proxy Fight

Two members of Tenet Healthcare's board of directors, who represent the company's largest institutional shareholder, have resigned their posts, citing "irreconcilable differences" over significant matters involving the company.

SEC to Drop Civil Charges Against Ex-J.P. Morgan 'London Whale' Traders

Federal regulators said they would drop civil charges against two former J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. traders at the center of the 2012 "London Whale" saga, ending the last U.S. case against traders involved in a debacle that cost the New York bank more than $6 billion.

Poland Spring Suit Accuses Nestlé of 'Colossal Fraud'

Nestlé is facing a lawsuit in the U.S. alleging that its Poland Spring brand is "common groundwater" rather than spring water, which the suit claims makes the marketing of Poland Spring water a "colossal fraud."

Foot Locker Sales Miss Weighs on Sector

Foot Locker reported worse-than-expected same-store sales in its latest quarter, a sign that the 'athleisure' market may be running out of steam.

U.S. Unit of Intesa Sanpaolo Agrees to Pay $35 Million Over Mishandling ADRs

A U.S. subsidiary of Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo SpA has agreed to pay $35 million to settle claims that it improperly obtained and lent foreign shares to clients, marking the second time regulators have penalized a broker-dealer based on a wide-ranging probe of the market.

The Latest Front in Battling Hate Groups: Credit Cards

Payments and credit-card companies including American Express, Discover and PayPal are booting dozens of individuals and groups associated with right-wing extremist movements off their systems.

Wrong-Way Gas Bet Fueled Goldman's Second-Quarter Swoon

Goldman lost more than $100 million in a wrong-way bet on regional natural-gas prices this spring, a setback that played a large role in the New York bank's subpar second-quarter trading performance.

