Why It is Time to Own France's Biggest Bank

BNP Paribas is exploiting rivals' weaknesses while keeping a tight rein on costs

Wrong-Way Gas Bet Fueled Goldman's Second-Quarter Swoon

Goldman lost more than $100 million in a wrong-way bet on regional natural-gas prices this spring, a setback that played a large role in the New York bank's subpar second-quarter trading performance.

Energy Capital Partners Near Deal to Buy Calpine

Private-equity firm Energy Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy power-generation company Calpine Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.

Uber's Kalanick Fires Back at Investor in Legal Battle

Uber's former chief executive said Benchmark Capital is engaged in a personal attack that threatens to further damage the company and called for the legal dispute to be settled in arbitration.

James Murdoch Criticizes Trump: 'There Are No Good Nazis'

James Murdoch, CEO of 21st Century Fox and board member at News Corp, became the latest major U.S. business leader to criticize President Donald Trump's response to white supremacist violence in Virginia.

Vishal Sikka Resigns as Infosys CEO

Vishal Sikka has resigned as chief executive of Infosys, citing a resistance to change at the company that deteriorated into ugly accusations of impropriety.

Higher Costs Chip Away at Lenovo's Profitability

A supply squeeze in memory chips is hampering Lenovo Group's turnaround strategy, pushing the PC and phone maker to its first quarterly loss in nearly two years.

Blackstone Group to Buy Midstream Investor Harvest Fund Advisors

Blackstone Group LP has a deal to buy Harvest Fund Advisors LLC, an investment-management firm with more than $10 billion in assets under management that focuses on midstream energy assets.

New Ford CEO Hints at Changes in Auto Maker's Self-Driving Plans

Fresh into his role as Ford Motor Co.'s chief executive, Jim Hackett said the auto maker is rethinking how customers are going to want to use self-driving vehicle technology.

Hackett Plans Heavy Investments With His New Oklahoma Shale Play

Oilman Jim Hackett said Thursday that his new venture would increase drilling in Oklahoma's Stack shale play and spend heavily on pipelines, storage facilities and gas-processing plants.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)