Materials Shares Rise As Gold Futures Surge - Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers ticked up as gold futures surged above $1300 an ounce to near their highs of the year. A pair of apparently coordinated terrorist attacks in Spain and continued upheaval in Washington spurred demand for "safe havens" such as gold. A few days into the controversy over President Donald Trump's response to a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., the White House's chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, has stepped down. Mr. Bannon was often associated with the "alt right," a loose alliance of conservatives who flirt with white supremacist ideas.

August 18, 2017 16:31 ET (20:31 GMT)