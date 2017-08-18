Industrial Stocks Fall on Economic Risks - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies declined as traders retreated from cyclical areas after a pair of coordinated terror attacks in Spain. Shares of Deere declined after the maker of combine harvesters and other farm equipment posted fiscal third quarter sales short of some investor expectations. Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors' US SPDR business, said the "Goldilocks economy" where investors consider growth neither too hot nor too cold is threatened by three bear scenarios. The first would be "Mama Bear Yellen and the potential for a monetary policy Mistake," Mr. Arone said, in a note to clients. The other two major risks would be setbacks for President Donald Trump's economic agenda and the potential for conflict in North Korea, Mr. Arone said.
