Hot Stocks to Watch in the U.S. and Canada

Among the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Monday's session are Deere & Co. (DE), Foot Locker Inc. (FL) and Estee Lauder Cos. (EL).

Deere reported a top-line miss Friday morning, sending shares down 6.4% premarket to $123.90, as challenges in the farming industry weigh on sales growth in the U.S. and Canada. Deere said the farm and construction equipment market grew stronger during the quarter on increased demand in South America, helping boost farm machinery and construction equipment sales.

Estee Lauder shares rose 4.1% premarket on the release of its fourth-quarter report, which beat analyst expectations partly on skin-care sales. Estee Lauder also forecasted revenue in the current fiscal year ahead of expectations.

Foot Locker followed its athletic-wear store peers in reporting far worse than expected same-store sales in its latest quarter, a sign that the athleisure market may be running out of steam. The key industry metric, which measures sales in stores open at least a year, slid 6% compared with the 1.7% growth forecasted by Consensus Metrix. The figure is Foot Locker's first negative comparison since 2009, according to Citi Research. Shares in Foot Locker fell 21% to $37.65 in premarket trading.

Shares in Nike Inc. (NKE) and Under Armour Inc. (UA) also slid premarket on concerns about weakness in the athletic-wear sector. Nike shares were down 4.2% and Under Armour shares fell 2.3% ahead of the market's open.

Two Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) board members, who represent the company's largest institutional shareholder, have resigned from their posts, citing "irreconcilable differences" over significant matters involving the company. The resignations set up a possible proxy fight. Shares rise 3.7% to $13.12.

