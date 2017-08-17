Mylan Settles EpiPen Medicaid Overcharge Claims for $465 Million

Continue Reading Below

Mylan agreed to pay $465 million to settle federal government claims that it overcharged the Medicaid program by millions of dollars for its EpiPen products.

Wal-Mart Sales Rise as Retailer Dodges Industry Malaise

Wal-Mart Stores Inc.'s sales rose in the latest quarter, boosted by an e-commerce surge and strong grocery sales, a sign that the world's largest retailer continues to brush off the malaise afflicting some competitors.

Alibaba's Net Income, Revenue Surge on Growth in Online Sales

The Chinese e-commerce giant's efforts to expand product offerings and leverage big-data assets-all aimed at getting consumers and advertisers to spend more-appear to be working.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

MassMutual to Sell Asian Unit to Jack Ma-Backed Company

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. agreed to sell its Hong Kong-based operations for about $1.7 billion to a group of Asian investors that includes two companies affiliated with Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.

GM Reaches Deal With 'Old GM' Trust on Ignition-Switch Defense Costs

General Motors has reached an agreement with the trust set up to oversee its bankruptcy claims that likely thwarts lawyers' efforts to extract an additional $1 billion from GM to settle claims stemming from faulty ignition switches.

Elliott Management Wants Energen to Explore Sale Options

Elliott Management has built a big position in Energen Corp., a natural-gas company already under pressure from another activist to sell itself. The hedge fund owns a stake between 4% and 5% and is joining with Corvex Management LP to urge a sale.

United Rentals Outbids H&E for Equipment-Rental Company Neff

United Rentals will buy regional equipment-rental company Neff for about $600 million after knocking another equipment company out of the bidding war.

Foxtel, Fox Sports Australia to Merge

News Corp and Australian telecom company Telstra Corp. said Thursday they planned to merge their jointly-owned pay TV company, Foxtel, with Fox Sports Australia, a move that could set up an eventual initial public offering.

Hormel Foods Buys Fontanini Brand Meats for $425 Million

Hormel has bought the Fontanini brand meat and sausage business for $425 million.

Pension Funds Sue Six Banks, Claiming Stock-Lending Abuses

Three U.S. pension funds sued six major global banks, saying they conspired to block competition in the stock-lending market.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)