Wal-Mart Sales Rise as Retailer Dodges Industry Malaise

Wal-Mart Stores Inc.'s sales rose in the latest quarter, boosted by an e-commerce surge and strong grocery sales, a sign that the world's largest retailer continues to brush off the malaise afflicting some competitors.

Alibaba Buys Stake in Indonesian Online Retailer, Extends Global Reach

Alibaba Group Holding plans to take part in a $1.1 billion investment in an Indonesian e-commerce firm as it seeks to expand its footprint globally.

Elliott Management Wants Energen to Explore Sale Options

Elliott Management has built a big position in Energen Corp., a natural-gas company already under pressure from another activist to sell itself. The hedge fund owns a stake between 4% and 5% and is joining with Corvex Management LP to urge a sale.

United Rentals Outbids H&E for Equipment-Rental Company Neff

United Rentals will buy regional equipment-rental company Neff for about $600 million after knocking another equipment company out of the bidding war.

Hormel Foods Buys Fontanini Brand Meats for $425 Million

Hormel has bought the Fontanini brand meat and sausage business for $425 million.

Turner Sports to Launch Streaming Network to Air Champions League

Time Warner's Turner Sports is launching a streaming, direct-to-consumer subscription service that will be a platform to air soccer matches from UEFA's Champions League and Europa League.

ZTE Chips Away at U.S. Smartphone Market

Chinese smartphone maker ZTE Corp. has nudged up its market share in the U.S., as its affordable devices and aggressive marketing chip away at the market's leaders.

China's Anbang Hits a Wall in South Korea

China's Anbang Insurance dived into South Korea, spending over $1 billion as it took control of two insurers, agreed to buy an asset-management company and picked up a bank stake. Now those deals are fraying.

Apple's Cook Joins Business Leaders Criticizing Trump's Remarks

Apple CEO Tim Cook joined the chorus of business leaders criticizing President Trump's response to Saturday's deadly white-supremacist protests and said the company would donate money to battle hate groups.

Cisco's Feud With Former Star Executive Turns Personal-And Costly

Arista Networks is grabbing Cisco's giant networking business, winning over its customers and rankling its top brass. The battle has divided CEO Jayshree Ullal and Cisco's John Chambers, who were once close colleagues.

August 17, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)