Bank of China Elects Chen Siqing as Board Chairman

Bank of China Ltd. (3988.HK) said late Thursday the board has elected Chen Siqing as chairman and Mr. Chen has resigned as the president of the bank due to the change of job arrangements.

In a separate announcement, China Construction Bank Corp. (0939.HK) said the board has agreed to nominate Tian Guoli, who was Bank of China's board chairman, as executive director. The term of office of Mr. Tian as a director will be three years, China Construction Bank said.

August 17, 2017 21:29 ET (01:29 GMT)