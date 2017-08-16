WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Aug 16

TRUMP'S LOYAL SIDEKICK ON NORTH KOREA: JAPAN'S SHINZO ABE

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's strategy of allowing no daylight between him and President Trump on North Korea reflects both Japan's dependence on U.S. military might and Mr. Abe's own frustration with Pyongyang.

TOP U.S. GENERAL BUILDS CLOSER TIES TO CHINESE MILITARY DURING VISIT

The Pentagon's top general on Wednesday said he discussed with his Chinese counterparts ways to coordinate with China's military to avoid dangerous miscalculations should war break out with North Korea.

EUROZONE GROWTH SPREADS, HELPED BY DUTCH, ITALIAN ECONOMIES

The eurozone's recovery was more rapid than first estimated in the three months to June as a pickup that started in Germany and Spain has spread to other parts of the currency area, aiding a comeback that is proving vital to the world economy.

NAFTA TALKS OPEN WITH SPAT OVER RESOLVING TARIFF CONFLICTS

Talks to remake the North American Free Trade Agreement start off today with an early dispute-over how to settle tariff disputes.

RUSSIAN EX-MINISTER ACCUSES ROSNEFT OIL CHIEF OF ENTRAPMENT

A former Russian economy minister on trial for allegedly taking a $2 million bribe accused the head of the state oil company of entrapment, in the first hearing of a case that has raised speculation about power plays at the highest levels of the government.

CHEMICAL TERROR PLOT INSPIRED BY ISIS, INDONESIAN POLICE SAY

Authorities are investigating an alleged plot by Islamic State supporters suspected to build chemical bombs for attacks at the presidential palace and other targets.

ZAMBIA OPPOSITION LEADER FREED AFTER TREASON CHARGES DROPPED

Zambia's jailed opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema, was released from prison, ending a four-month detention amid mounting international pressure.

MH370: NEW ANALYSIS SPIES OBJECTS NEAR PLANE'S LIKELY CRASH SITE

An examination of satellite images taken two weeks after Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 vanished suggests a cluster of likely man-made objects in an area close to where authorities have long thought the plane crashed.

