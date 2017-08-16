What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 16, 2017).

U.S. consumers ramped up spending in July, with retail sales rising more than expected, but households are again running up debt and saving less.

Wells Fargo chose Elizabeth Duke to be chairman, making her the first woman to hold the top board role at one of the largest U.S. banks.

Blackstone has built a roughly $7 billion bet on natural gas, wagering that it will profit even if gas prices remain low.

Loan defaults in the PACE program to finance energy-saving home upgrades have increased substantially.

Federal investigators are probing a Hollywood business-management firm that faces fraud allegations from actor Johnny Depp.

Berkshire disclosed that it bought nearly $521 million of Synchrony shares last quarter, increasing its bet on the credit-card industry.

Chip-testing firm Cohu is seeking to derail the sale of Xcerra to a Chinese group, citing national security.

Uber agreed to two decades of audits as part of a settlement of a data-privacy probe with the FTC.

U.S. stocks were pressured by retailers' quarterly reports, but the Dow edged up 5.28 points to 21998.99.

Amazon sold $16 billion of bonds to help fund its purchase of Whole Foods.

Air Berlin filed for bankruptcy protection and said it is in talks to sell part of its operations to Lufthansa.

