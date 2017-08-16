U.S. Housing Starts Dropped in July -- Update

U.S. housing starts declined for the fourth time in five months, driven by a decline in multifamily housing construction that is likely to remain a drag on the sector in the months to come.

Total housing starts decreased 4.8% in July from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.155 million, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. Starts edged 0.5% lower for single-family construction and plummeted 17.1% for construction on buildings with five or more units.

Housing starts data are volatile and often are subject to large revisions, but a clear pattern has emerged over the past few months of slowing activity driven by a drop in apartment construction and only gradual improvement in single-family building.

Economists said single-family starts are being constrained by a lack of construction workers and land. That is likely to mean continued gradual recovery in the sector rather than a turbocharged expansion.

"If we could overcome those hurdles the demand is there," said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services Group.

Starts reached a postrecession peak in October 2016. Since then the pace of building has slowed despite strong confidence among builders and consumers, a rising stock market and low unemployment -- all factors that should support construction.

Nonetheless, that isn't necessarily bad news for the U.S. economy overall because single-family construction employs three times as many workers per unit as multifamily construction, according to Rob Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders.

Starts in the first seven months of the year were up 2.4% from the same period in 2016, including an 8.6% jump in single-family construction. Apartment and condominium starts for buildings with five or more units are down 10.4% so far this year.

"It's really important to separate the single-family trends from the multifamily trends because they are going in different directions," said Mr. Dietz.

The homeownership rate hit 63.7% in the second quarter, the Census Bureau said last month, a jump of nearly a full percentage point from a year ago and a sign the trend toward more households renting is reversing. Some 1.26 million new-owner households have been formed since the second quarter of 2016, while there are 702,000 fewer renter households than there were a year ago, according to the Census.

Residential building permits, a forward-looking indicator of how much construction is in the pipeline, fell 4.1% to an annual pace of 1.223 million in July. Permits last month were flat for single-family homes and down 11.2% for buildings with multiple units.

The average size of new single-family homes under construction declined slightly during the second quarter, another indication that builders are ramping up starter-home construction, which in turn could help bring more buyers into the market. The median new home built during the second quarter was 2,388 square feet, 3.6% smaller than the median two years ago.

Eric Morath and Sarah Chaney contributed to this article.

