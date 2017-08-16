Oil Rises Ahead of Expected U.S. Inventory Draw

Oil prices nudged higher on Wednesday, in a small rebound from a three-week low hit during the previous session, helped by expectations of a decline on the week in U.S. stocks.

-- Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.9% to $51.22 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading up 0.7% at $47.87 a barrel.

-- Market participants keenly awaited the latest weekly data from the Energy Information Administration on U.S. stocks and production, due later on Wednesday. U.S. oil inventories are expected to have decreased by 3 million barrels on average in the week ended Aug 11., according to a survey of 12 analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

-- Industry group The American Petroleum Institute reported Tuesday that inventories of crude oil in the U.S. dropped by 9.2 million barrels in the latest week.

-- Consultancy Global Risk Management said that if the API draw is confirmed by the EIA data today, a short-term increase in prices is likely. "If not, prices are likely to drop below $51 and test $50 again."

